THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

All games on BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Monday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Jhony Brito (2-1, 5.40 ERA) vs. RHP Sonny Gray (2-0, 0.82)

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m.: LHP Nestor Cortes (3-0, 3.09) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (4-0, 3.24)

Wednesday, 12:10 p.m.: RHP Domingo Germán (1-2, 4.50) vs. RHP Kenta Maeda (0-3, 4.15)

YANKEES UPDATE

The Yankees (13-9) have won two of three in each of their past three series at Target Field — 2019, 2021 and 2022. ... New York went 5-5 on their season-high 10-game homestand with a 5-1 loss to Toronto on Sunday. The homestand began with New York going 2-2 against the Twins. That series began with Brito giving up seven runs in two-thirds of an inning on April 13, a game the Twins won 11-2. ... Cortes gave up two runs in seven innings against the Twins on April 14, but got no decision as the Twins rallied for a 4-3 victory. ... 1B Anthony Rizzo, who batted .224 last year, is hitting .316 and reached base in 19 of his 21 games. Rizzo homered in the ninth inning on Sunday.

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (12-10), continuing a 10-game homestand, avoided their first series sweep of the season by beating Washington 3-1 on Sunday. The victory was only their second in the past eight games. ... Gray, who pitched for the Yankees in 2017 and '18, is facing New York for the first time this season. He gave up one earned run in six innings in his only start against the Yankees last season. ... Ryan beat the Yankees on April 13 to improve to 1-1 against them in his career. He is trying to become only the second Twins pitcher to win his first five starts of the season, joining Jerry Koosman in 1979. Koosman went 7-0 over his first eight starts that season and finished 20-13.