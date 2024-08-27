Twins lose to Braves 10-6 as Bailey Ober gives up nine runs in two innings

That brought up Matt Olson, who launched a high-and-tight cutter into the upper deck in right-center, 423 feet away. For the first time since June 9, Ober had allowed more than three runs in a start — and he hadn’t yet recorded an out. Weirdly, he also had barely thrown his fastball, only twice in the first 20 pitches, a clear calculation that the Braves crush fastballs.