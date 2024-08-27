Which was the fiercer maelstrom on Monday, the sheets of rain that soaked Target Field for 86 minutes in the second inning, or the nine-run attack that the first 14 Braves to hit unleashed on Bailey Ober and doomed the Twins to a 10-6 loss, their sixth in eight games?
Twins lose to Braves 10-6 as Bailey Ober gives up nine runs in two innings
A storm caused a rain delay at Target Field after Atlanta made it 9-1 in the second inning, and the Twins couldn’t catch up after play resumed in their sixth loss in eight games.
Judgment call, sure. But there was no doubting which did the most damage to the Twins’ AL Central standing, or Ober’s months-long streak of effectiveness.
“His consistency is mind-blowing,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said shortly before Ober attempted to extend his streak to 12 consecutive quality starts. So imagine how mind-bending it must have been for Baldelli to watch Ober’s streak die just four batters into Monday’s game.
Whit Merrifield singled sharply to left-center to open the game, Jorge Soler walked, and Marcell Ozuna grounded a ball to center field to drive in Merrifield.
That brought up Matt Olson, who launched a high-and-tight cutter into the upper deck in right-center, 423 feet away. For the first time since June 9, Ober had allowed more than three runs in a start — and he hadn’t yet recorded an out. Weirdly, he also had barely thrown his fastball, only twice in the first 20 pitches, a clear calculation that the Braves crush fastballs.
Turns out, they crush other pitches, too.
Ober’s second inning, as storm clouds rolled in and Minneapolis’ weather-warning siren wailed just down the street, was somehow worse. The righthander, whose ERA jumped from 3.54 to 4.06 in just two innings, retired the first two Atlanta hitters on routine groundouts, bringing up the top of Atlanta’s cobbled-together lineup again.
And it was just a replay of the first inning.
Merrifield doubled this time into the right-field corner. Soler walked again and Ozuna doubled down the left-field line, scoring Merrifield. Olson lined a double into right-center, scoring a pair of runs, and Travis d’Arnaud blasted Ober’s next pitch, a high changeup, into the third deck in left field, 439 feet away.
Ober quickly recorded the third out, just as the high winds heralded the arrival of nasty weather, as if Mother Nature wanted to make things even worse for the Twins.
The Twins had scored a run of their own in the first inning, when Manuel Margot doubled, stole third — he’s the only Twin to successfully swipe third this season, and has done so trice — and scored on Jose Miranda’s sacrifice fly.
But down eight runs against Atlanta left-hander Max Fried, the Twins didn’t have much fight left in them after sitting around watching it rain for 86 minutes. Fried retired the first 10 hitters he faced post-storm, half of them by strikeout.
He surrendered a pair of unearned runs in the fifth inning, when the Twins strung three hits together following shortstop Orlando Arcia’s throwing error, but Fried’s night ended with five strong innings and his first win since June 23.
The Twins loaded the bases in the seventh against reliever Grant Holmes, but scored only once, on a Royce Lewis sacrifice fly. Kyle Farmer hit a solo home run off Pierce Johnson in the eighth, his second of the season, and Matt Wallner ended the scoring with a leadoff homer to right field in the ninth.
A storm caused a rain delay at Target Field after Atlanta made it 9-1 in the second inning, and the Twins couldn’t catch up after play resumed in their sixth loss in eight games.