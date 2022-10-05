More from Star Tribune
Michigan State U. leader, hired after Nassar scandal, quits
The president of Michigan State University announced his resignation Thursday, apparently unable to fend off challenges by the school's governing board, three years after he was hired in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal.
Gophers
Former U basketball captain Curry flourishing in role with Big Ten
The next phase of Eric Curry's life doesn't involve playing or coaching basketball, but he's been excited about the chance to build a career involving college sports.
Sports
Star RBs face off as Minnesota visits No. 24 Illinois
Minnesota (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) at Illinois (5-1, 2-1), Saturday, noon ET (Big Ten Network)
Sports
AP sources: No plan to vote on Commanders owner Dan Snyder
There is no plan to vote on Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder's status at next week's owners meetings in New York, according to three people with knowledge of the agenda.
High Schools
Bloomington football player remains positive despite paralysis
Football Across Minnesota: Jefferson freshman Ethan Glynn insists on a "glass half full" outlook as he rehabilitates in Colorado from his spinal cord injury. "I'm just so thankful," he said.