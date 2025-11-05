News & Politics

Democrats hold on to one-seat majority in Minnesota Senate

Two seats became open in the narrowly divided chamber after one senator died this summer and another was convicted of burglary.

By Nathaniel Minor

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 5, 2025 at 5:14AM
Bryce Johnson lets his children Garrett, 8, Paisley, 10, and Evelyn, 12, watch him vote in the gymnasium at Woodbury Elementary School in Woodbury on Tuesday. His two youngest had the day off from school because the election poll was at their school, and his oldest had a virtual day. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Voters favored the status quo in two special elections in the Minnesota Senate on Tuesday, sending a Democrat and a Republican to St. Paul and locking in a one-seat Democratic majority for the upcoming legislative session.

Rep. Amanda Hemmingsen-Jaeger, a Woodbury Democrat, bested Republican Dwight Dorau in an east metro race to fill the seat left vacant by the resignation of DFL Sen. Nicole Mitchell. Republicans had hoped for an upset in the liberal-leaning district, but Hemmingsen-Jaeger won by a wide margin.

“Her decisive win is a victory for all Minnesotans as it ensures DFLers will continue our work leading the Minnesota Senate and making life more affordable for working families across our state,” DFL Party Chair Richard Carlbom said in a statement.

Hemmingsen-Jaeger’s win was one of several strong showings by Democrats across the country, including victories in the gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey.

At a Woodbury polling place on Tuesday afternoon, several Democratic voters said they were happy to vote for Hemmingsen-Jaeger but were also motivated by the opportunity to lodge a protest against President Donald Trump.

“My husband and I both have declared that we are not voting for anyone Republican until Trump is out of office,” said Deb Elliott, a 68-year-old Woodbury resident.

Minnesota Democrats were also crossing their fingers for an unlikely win in the other state Senate race between Republican Michael Holmstrom Jr. and DFLer Louis McNutt. Holmstrom, however, easily won in the district west of the Twin Cities that includes Buffalo, Annandale and Monticello. Republican Sen. Bruce Anderson, who died in July at age 75, had held that seat for years.

“Senator Bruce Anderson’s principled leadership and strength have been an inspiration to me, and I am committed to serving this district with those same values,” Holmstrom said in a statement.

Holmstrom told the Minnesota Star Tribune his top priorities are unwinding the state’s transgender-friendly policies, tackling fraud and implementing harsher sentencing guidelines for criminals.

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson of East Grand Forks said in a statement that Holmstrom “will be a strong conservative voice for Wright County and bring his Minnesota values to the Senate.”

The Woodbury-area race attracted investment from the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, a group that supports Democrats across the country. DLCC President Heather Williams said Hemmingsen-Jaeger’s win was “absolutely crucial” to protecting Democrats’ majority in the Senate, which now stands at 34-33.

“We’re excited to take this momentum into 2026, when the DLCC will be all in on protecting the majority when the full Senate is on the ballot alongside our effort to win back the majority in the Minnesota House,” Williams said.

The House had been tied at 67-67, but now another special election will be necessary to fill Hemmingsen-Jaeger’s seat before the Legislature reconvenes in February. Next fall, all 201 legislative seats will be on the ballot.

Nathaniel Minor

Reporter

Nathaniel Minor is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

