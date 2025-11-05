Democrats hold on to one-seat majority in Minnesota Senate

Voters favored the status quo in two special elections in the Minnesota Senate on Tuesday, sending a Democrat and a Republican to St. Paul and locking in a one-seat Democratic majority for the upcoming legislative session.
Rep. Amanda Hemmingsen-Jaeger, a Woodbury Democrat, bested Republican Dwight Dorau in an east metro race to fill the seat left vacant by the resignation of DFL Sen. Nicole Mitchell. Republicans had hoped for an upset in the liberal-leaning district, but Hemmingsen-Jaeger won by a wide margin.
“Her decisive win is a victory for all Minnesotans as it ensures DFLers will continue our work leading the Minnesota Senate and making life more affordable for working families across our state,” DFL Party Chair Richard Carlbom said in a statement.
Hemmingsen-Jaeger’s win was one of several strong showings by Democrats across the country, including victories in the gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey.
At a Woodbury polling place on Tuesday afternoon, several Democratic voters said they were happy to vote for Hemmingsen-Jaeger but were also motivated by the opportunity to lodge a protest against President Donald Trump.
“My husband and I both have declared that we are not voting for anyone Republican until Trump is out of office,” said Deb Elliott, a 68-year-old Woodbury resident.
Minnesota Democrats were also crossing their fingers for an unlikely win in the other state Senate race between Republican Michael Holmstrom Jr. and DFLer Louis McNutt. Holmstrom, however, easily won in the district west of the Twin Cities that includes Buffalo, Annandale and Monticello. Republican Sen. Bruce Anderson, who died in July at age 75, had held that seat for years.
“Senator Bruce Anderson’s principled leadership and strength have been an inspiration to me, and I am committed to serving this district with those same values,” Holmstrom said in a statement.