Abigail Spanberger elected Virginia governor in a historic first that boosts Democrats ahead of 2026

In her new role, she will face tightening economic projections, rising utility costs and growing unemployment — in part because of the Trump administration's federal contraction. But she could have the advantage of a friendly Legislature if Democrats are able to maintain their majority in the House of Delegates. All 100 seats in that chamber were on the ballot Tuesday, as were other statewide offices, including lieutenant governor and attorney general. The state Senate, also controlled by Democrats, was not on the ballot this year. If Democrats have the so-called trifecta in Richmond, as Republicans do now in Washington, they could enact many policy priorities that lawmakers advanced to Youngkin only for him to veto the bills.