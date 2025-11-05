Democrat Mikie Sherrill elected governor of New Jersey, defeating opponent who aligned with Trump

TRENTON, N.J. — U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill on Tuesday was elected governor of New Jersey, shoring up Democratic control of a state that has been reliably blue in presidential and Senate contests but had shown signs of shifting rightward in recent years.
Sherrill, a former Navy helicopter pilot and four-term member of Congress, defeated Jack Ciattarelli, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump.
The start of voting on Tuesday was disrupted after officials in seven counties received e-mailed bomb threats later determined by law enforcement to be unfounded, said the state's top election official, Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way. A judge granted a one-hour extension at some polling places after Democrats made a request for three schools that received e-mailed bomb threats earlier Tuesday.
Sherrill, 53, offers some reassurance for moderates within the Democratic Party as they navigate the path forward for next year's midterms. A former prosecutor and military veteran, Sherrill embodies a brand of centrist Democrats who aim to appeal to some conservatives while still aligning with some progressive causes. She campaigned on standing up to Trump and casting blame for voters' concerns over the economy on his tariffs.
At Sherrill's victory party, Democrats celebrated, framing the results Tuesday as a rebuke to the Trump agenda 10 months into his administration.
''Today we said no to Donald Trump and yes to democracy,'' New Jersey's Democratic Party chair LeRoy J. Jones Jr. told people gathered.
She will be New Jersey's second female governor, after Republican Christine Todd Whitman, who served between 1994 and 2001. Her victory also gives Democrats three straight gubernatorial election wins in New Jersey, the first time in six decades that either major party has achieved a three-peat.
Ciattarelli lost his second straight governor's election after coming within a few points of defeating incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy four years ago.