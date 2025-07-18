Minnesota Senate leaders say they expect Sen. Nicole Mitchell to resign after burglary conviction

A growing chorus of lawmakers and political leaders is expecting Minnesota Sen. Nicole Mitchell to resign after she was found guilty Friday of two felonies.
Jurors in Detroit Lakes announced the verdicts on Mitchell’s charges of first-degree burglary and felony possession of burglary tools late Friday afternoon.
The charges stem from Mitchell’s 2024 arrest for breaking into her stepmother’s Detroit Lakes home. Mitchell is a first-term DFL senator from Woodbury. She told the jury she was trying to conduct a welfare check on her stepmother, Carol Mitchell, but prosecutors said she broke in to steal mementos of her late father’s.
Mitchell told colleagues ahead of the verdict that she intended to resign if the jury found her guilty, Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul, said in a statement.
“I expect her to follow through on that pledge,” Murphy said.
DFL Gov. Tim Walz also expected Mitchell to resign after she was found guilty on Friday, according to the governor’s office, and he’s expected to call a special election for her seat if it becomes vacant.
DFL Party Chairman Richard Carlbom said he hoped Mitchell would “hold to her promise and resign immediately.”
Defense attorneys said after the verdict was read that they plan to appeal the decision of the jury.