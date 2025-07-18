Sen. Nicole Mitchell burglary trial goes to jury

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. - State Sen. Nicole Mitchell’s burglary case is now in the hands of a jury.
Following three days of emotional testimony, a group of 15 jurors are deliberating on whether Mitchell, a first-term DFL senator, broke into her stepmother’s home last spring to steal mementos of her late father’s, such as a flannel shirt and photos.
But Mitchell testified that she was only there to check on her stepmother, Carol Mitchell, and had no intention of stealing anything on April, 22, 2024.
“Unless the state can rule out that Nicole Mitchell entered just to check on Carol, then the verdict must be not guilty,” said defense attorney Bruce Ringstrom Jr. in his nearly hour-long closing argument Friday.
Becker County Attorney Brian McDonald said in his 20-minute closing argument that Nicole Mitchell never placed a welfare call, but instead drove 220 miles in the middle of the night, dressed in all black and packed flashlights, latex gloves and a small pry crowbar device used to break into the basement window.
“Who packs a freaking prybar just in case?” McDonald said to the jury when urging them to use common sense and not fall for “the many lies of Nicole Mitchell.”
Mitchell, 50, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary and felony possession of burglary tools. The case could threaten her career and the political balance of the Minnesota Senate, which her party controls by a single vote.
Legislators are not automatically expelled if convicted of a felony, but her colleagues in the Senate could vote to remove her from the chamber if the jury returns with a guilty verdict.