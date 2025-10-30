Minnesota Rusco’s demise came under private equity ownership

Minnesota Rusco, a longtime Twin Cities home remodeling company, has closed its doors after 70 years, according to a message posted on its website.
“With heavy hearts, we regrettably inform you Minnesota Rusco, a Renovo Home Partners company, has ceased all operations,” the statement said. “We would like to wish our staff and their families the best as they navigate these difficult times and thank all of Minnesota for their 70 years of support and trust.”
The company’s New Hope office was dark Thursday morning, though several branded work trucks remained in the parking lot. A digital sign outside still flashed, “Schedule a free consultation today.” Customers who had already paid for projects have been left in limbo.
Brian Evans, press secretary for the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office, said in an email AG Keith Ellison and his consumer protection team are aware of the issue.
“They are committed to helping consumers who have suffered financially due to this closure if at all possible,” Evans said in the email.
While the company’s well-known jingle touted being around the Twin Cities “since 1955,” Rusco had not been locally owned since 2022, when Dallas-based Renovo Home Partners acquired it.
The parent company appears to have shut down as well, with its website taken offline Thursday morning. On LinkedIn, Vince Nardo — former head of California-based Reborn Cabinets, another Renovo subsidiary — said Renovo, Minnesota Rusco, Reborn Cabinets and at least two other affiliated remodeling firms had ceased operations.
As of Thursday, no bankruptcy filings or layoff notices were publicly available. However, trade publication Qualified Remodeler reported a former Renovo manager expected a Chapter 7 bankruptcy, or “liquidation,” filing as soon as Friday.