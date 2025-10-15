Minnesota AG goes after two contractors for alleged homeowner scams of $1.6M

The state has sued two unlicensed Minnesota contractors for defrauding dozens of homeowners of more than $1.6 million after taking money and abandoning construction projects across the state.
In one of several cases outlined in the lawsuit, one of the contractors is accused of taking $400,000 to extensively renovate the home of a client’s mother. Instead, the lawsuit says, he partly demolished sections of the Ramsey County home and then abandoned the job without protecting the roof.
The house was “unsalvageable” and had to be demolished, the complaint said.
The lawsuit, filed earlier this month by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, accuses the founders of High Road Builders in Pine Springs and Affordable Home Remodeling LLC in Deephaven of running nearly identical scams where they took sometimes hundreds of thousands of dollars in pre-payments from homeowners but delivered little, if any, work.
High Road’s owner, Earl Christian Rode IV, 37 and a resident of North St. Paul, and Affordable Home’s owner, Ryan David Pietron of St. Cloud, also are both separately accused of forging documents, presenting homeowners with fake references, licenses and insurance information, according to the complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court.
Attempts to reach Rode and Pietron for comment were not successful.
In many cases, the unrelated business owners told clients they needed more money and then disappeared after receiving the funds, the lawsuit said.
The state received so many complaints that it had already banned both firms from applying for a contractor’s license in Minnesota, according to the lawsuit.