Minnesota Rusco, a 70-year-old home improvement company, appears to have closed

Minnesota Rusco, a home remodeling company known for its catchy commercial jingle, appears to have closed.
Jeremy Frahm, 46, of Mora, said the company was supposed to begin work installing new windows at his home Wednesday, but workers never showed and he has been unable to contact anyone from the company.
He said he put down $48,000 for the project and is now unsure if he will get anything out of it or his money back.
“We’re extremely shocked,” he said.
Calls to Minnesota Rusco went unreturned late Wednesday. The company’s profiles on Facebook and LinkedIn appear to have been taken down.
In the meantime, more than a half-dozen professionals in the home improvement industry posted on social media about the apparent closure of the well-known Minnesota business.
The company, based in New Hope, has operated since 1955. Its commercials played so frequently that its jingle, which includes the lyrics, “We’re Minnesota Rusco, since 1955,” wormed its way into the heads of many television watchers.
Minnesota Rusco became the seventh company purchased by Dallas-based Renovo Home Partners in 2022.