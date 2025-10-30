Business

Minnesota Rusco, a 70-year-old home improvement company, appears to have closed

A customer said the company was supposed to begin work Wednesday on a prepaid project at his home, but workers never showed.

By Elliot Hughes

October 30, 2025 at 2:09AM

Minnesota Rusco, a home remodeling company known for its catchy commercial jingle, appears to have closed.

Jeremy Frahm, 46, of Mora, said the company was supposed to begin work installing new windows at his home Wednesday, but workers never showed and he has been unable to contact anyone from the company.

He said he put down $48,000 for the project and is now unsure if he will get anything out of it or his money back.

“We’re extremely shocked,” he said.

Calls to Minnesota Rusco went unreturned late Wednesday. The company’s profiles on Facebook and LinkedIn appear to have been taken down.

In the meantime, more than a half-dozen professionals in the home improvement industry posted on social media about the apparent closure of the well-known Minnesota business.

The company, based in New Hope, has operated since 1955. Its commercials played so frequently that its jingle, which includes the lyrics, “We’re Minnesota Rusco, since 1955,” wormed its way into the heads of many television watchers.

Minnesota Rusco became the seventh company purchased by Dallas-based Renovo Home Partners in 2022.

No bankruptcy filings and layoff notices were available Wednesday.

Frahm said he and his wife chose to hire Minnesota Rusco in September for their window project because of the company’s reputation. He said communication with the company had been good.

He said he received confirmation Tuesday that the two-day installation would begin Wednesday morning. After workers didn’t show, he said his wife began searching the internet for answers and heard through the grapevine the company had closed.

“I’m still numb over the whole thing,” he said. “We’re still processing what’s going on.”

Among the social media posts about the apparent closure was one by Vince Nardo, the former head of California-based remodeling company Reborn Cabinets that was also acquired by Renovo Home Partners.

Nardo said in his LinkedIn post that Renovo Home Partners, Minnesota Rusco, Reborn Cabinets and two other companies had all closed.

“To every employee, customer, and partner affected — I am deeply sorry,” he said.

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

