Kayla McBride said the Lynx needed to get desperate. Rachel Banham said they had to get tough. Cheryl Reeve said they simply had to get back to playing defense.

On Thursday night they were desperate, they were tough, their defense was stout and they still came up achingly short. The result was an 89-84 loss to the Connecticut Sun at Target Center that moved the Lynx to 0-6 for the season.

It wasn't for lack of effort. After falling behind by 15 points in the second half, the Lynx rallied in the fourth quarter and tied the score 79-79 on a McBride three-point play with 4 minutes, 2 seconds to go, but the Sun made the crucial plays late and the Lynx missed four free throws in the final five minutes, after starting the game 20-for-20 at the line.

It moved the Lynx closer to matching the worst start in franchise history — a 0-7 record in 2007, three years before Reeve took over as coach.

Napheesa Collier was excellent all night for Minnesota, scoring a season-high 30 points on 10 of 18 shooting to go along with four assists. Jessica Shepard finished with 11 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

But Connecticut kept finding options and showing their balance. The Sun have the second-best record in the WNBA after reaching the Finals last season, and their offense surged off defensive stops to win the fast break points battle 13-2 after forcing 14 Lynx turnovers.

Early on it was Alyssa Thomas putting on a show for the Sun as she finished the first half with eight points and 10 assists. Natisha Hiedeman, who was drafted by the Lynx in 2019, was the spark in the second half. She finished with 19 points on 7-for-13 shooting.

The Lynx used their fifth starting lineup in six games this season, this time because of the loss of rookie guard Diamond Miller. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA draft is out because of an ankle injury that had her in a walking boot with crutches on the sideline. Reeve said the medical team would likely have an update on Miller's status Friday.

For a moment in the third quarter, it looked like her absence might lead to a blowout.

After a scrappy first half, the Lynx were dominated to start the third quarter as the Sun used a 12-0 run to take a 59-47 lead.

The Lynx kept clawing, and had Dorka Juhász at the line with a chance to take the lead with 1:31 remaining — she missed both attempts.

From the tip, the Lynx showed they were ready to battle despite the absence of Miller and the winless start to the season.

The Sun shoot a blistering 70.6% from the field in the first quarter while the Lynx shot only 47.1%, but they hit the offensive glass and were rewarded with six trips to the foul line. It was a tactic that kept them close all night.

Connecticut entered Thursday averaging 27.2 free throws per game, a number that was by far the most in the WNBA and which Reeve referred to as "obscene." For comparison, the Lynx were averaging 19 attempts per game.

After the first half they had nearly reached that number — going 16-for-16 at the line to keep the score tied 47-47 despite allowing the Sun to shoot 57.1% from the field.

The Lynx would finish 22-for-26 at the line, the Sun 10-for-11. But those four late misses will linger as the team continues to search for its first win.