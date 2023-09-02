Almost every other WNBA team seemed to have a better chance at making the playoffs than the Lynx when they got off to a tough 0-6 start to the season.

But this year's late-season playoff push includes Cheryl Reeve's team bunched together in the standings with other postseason hopefuls with the regular season winding down.

Needing just two wins to clinch a playoff spot with four games left entering Friday night, the Lynx turned up their defense and saw Napheesa Collier's 27 points and 17 rebounds ignite a late rally for a 91-85 overtime victory against Atlanta at Target Center.

The Lynx (18-19) avoided being swept this season by the Dream, who held the tiebreaker after two wins against Minnesota earlier this summer.

Having already dropped a critical game Tuesday night at the Mystics, the Lynx entered the night in the No. 6 spot. Atlanta and Washington were in the fifth and seventh slots, respectively.

Collier, who reached the 2,000-point mark for her career Friday, scored seven points during an 11-1 run to give the Lynx an 85-76 lead in the extra period.

After shooting 3-for-12 from the field in the first half, Collier scored nine straight points in the fourth quarter to erase a seven-point fourth quarter deficit. Her basket with 90 seconds to play made it 74-72.

Minnesota's defense has improved dramatically since the beginning of the season. That was on display to finish regulation Friday. Two key stops and Kayla McBride's layup with 11 seconds remaining sent the game into overtime. McBride finished with 20 points. Dorka Juhasz also had 12 points, 16 rebounds and six assists.

Reeve didn't talk about the tight playoff race to media before Friday's game, but her players seemed quite aware of the situation. They opened with a sense of urgency to jump out to a 13-4 lead.

The Dream (17-20) shot just 3-for-13 from the field to start. But both teams battled with the game tied 43-43 at halftime after 11 lead changes.

Atlanta was not on pace for playoff contention this season until it won seven in a row in July. That included the last matchup against Minnesota in an 82-73 victory at home on July 18. Collier's season-high 35 points weren't enough that night to prevent a third straight Lynx loss.

So, how did the Lynx get themselves securely into the playoff picture?

Collier and company made an early season turnaround with victories in nine of 12 games in June and July, highlighted by five consecutive wins. After a brief slide, Reeve's squad would rally to win eight of the next 13 games following the earlier loss to Atlanta. Back-to-back wins against Dallas had Minnesota looking at a top-five playoff seed until losing to New York and Washington to end the month of August.

Guard Lindsay Allen (fractured thumb) and center Jessica Shephard (ankle) started 37 games combined this year, but they would be sidelined with the Lynx attempting to finish the regular season strong.

Coming off a career-high 25 points at Washington, rookie Diamond Miller was limited to three points in 13 minutes.

With one of their stars having an off night, the Lynx leaned on long-range shooting to stay afloat. McBride and ex-Gopher Rachel Banham combined for seven of Minnesota's eight threes, including six in the first half. Banham had 12 points and Nikolina Milic also had 10 points off the bench.

The Lynx now host Phoenix on Sunday with a chance to make their playoff spot official with another victory. They'll try to avoid having to win once on the road to end the regular season on Sept. 8 at Chicago and Sept. 10 at Indiana.