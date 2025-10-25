Olson: Wake up, Walz — it’s go time

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
Minnesotans may wish to feel more excited about Gov. Tim Walz running for re-election, what’s routinely being referred to, often with an eyeroll or a rueful smirk, as “an unprecedented third consecutive four-year term.”
The governor took the summer to mull another run, his internal debate suggesting ambivalence. As his ambitious would-be successors waited for word from Walz, the rest of us pondered who might step up if he stepped out.
The governor ended our suspense with a video in September showing him aglow under artsy angles of sunlight. The film featured the familiar version of Walz as Minnesota’s folksy, reliable teacher and dad, the guy who fixes stuff, wears plaid and drives a boxy vintage truck with his photogenic pup as passenger.
It would be a fine launch ad if this were 2017 and the governor were embarking on his first statewide campaign. But we’ve already seen the truck (cool and blue), the dog (cute and loyal) and we know Walz can fix stuff (handy and helpful).
Also, it’s 2025. We’re in year seven of Gov. Walz.
The public rightfully expected more of a spark, and so far the prevailing reaction to his unprecedented third-term bid from Democrats and middle-of-the road voters alike is that it feels like a mistake. That lackluster reaction could portend a losing formula for Walz, as such voters hold the keys to his victory next year.