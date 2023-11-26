The Gophers women's basketball team won at home Sunday against a mid-major team that came to Williams with a perfect record and legitimate NCAA tournament aspirations.

That's the good news.

The Gophers beat Stony Brook 67-54, thanks mainly to Sophie Hart (17 points on 8-for-13 shooting) and Mallory Heyer (17 points, seven rebounds).

But there were issues.

The Gophers (5-1) allowed the Seawolves (5-1) to match to essentially match them on the boards, allowing Stony Brook to turn 12 offensive rebounds into 10 second-chance points.

The Gophers had stretches of offensive stagnation, including an 0-for-7 stretch that was the main reason why a 13-point second-quarter lead had been erased when Stony Brook tied the score at 44-44 midway through the third quarter.

To their credit, the Gophers responded. Heyer hit three three-pointers in a 18-0 run over the next 10-plus minutes that turned a tie game into a relative breeze.

Freshman Grace Grocholski started the big run with a basket late in the third quarter. Then Heyer hit a three with four seconds left in the quarter to put the Gophers up five. Then Heyer hit two more threes to start the fourth, including one with less than 7 minutes left in the game that put the Gophers up 14. That run was pushed to 18-0 on Amaya Battle's drive for a score and a basket by Hart.

Heyer hit four of six threes in the game. Battle finished with seven points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Victoria Keenan scored 17 points and GiGi Gonzalez 13 for Stony Brook.