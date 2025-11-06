Pessimism sets in for Minnesota factories as many fear stagnant growth

Tariffs, health care increases and the state’s new family medical leave policy have Minnesota factory heads worried about next year.
This year, almost 60% surveyed by Enterprise Minnesota said the economy will be flat this year. Only 18% expected their 2025 results would be better than last year.
Those surveyed predict tougher conditions next year.
“I think severe heartburn has set in across the state,” said Bob Kill, CEO of Enterprise Minnesota, which released the results of its 17th annual State of Manufacturing survey on Wednesday afternoon.
The smaller the company, the more pessimistic, the nonprofit consultant found.
“The common denominator we’re seeing this year is a very negative view on the Minnesota business climate, brought on by tariffs, family leave regulations, payroll taxes and administrative burdens,” Kill said.
In other words, costs that companies can’t control are going up too fast. And they also are still facing labor shortages that are impeding growth.
Ryan Dahnert, CEO of furniture maker Plymold in Kenyon, about an hour south of Minneapolis, said he needs policy makers to focus on “critical areas of competitiveness” and ways to lower the cost of doing business in Minnesota.