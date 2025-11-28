Minnesota can release records on Medicaid providers accused of fraud - but won’t

Just two months after a jury delivered guilty verdicts in the eye-popping Feeding Our Future fraud, Minnesota lawmakers voted to give state agencies broad authority to stop payments to individuals and companies suspected of defrauding the government.
They also allowed the Minnesota Department of Human Services to disclose when it’s withholding payments from a company over credible allegations of fraud.
But while DHS requested the ability to disclose that information, often, it won’t.
The Minnesota Star Tribune has requested records of housing stabilization providers after the FBI searched several offices last summer. DHS subsequently suspended the entire Medicaid-funded program but declined to provide the records of the suspended providers.
The records request is one of more than 10 filed by the news organization related to the department’s handling of fraud. In most instances, the department declined to release the information or hasn’t provided any data yet.
Minnesota’s U.S. Attorney issued indictments against eight people alleged to defraud housing services this summer. It also charged one person for allegedly defrauding an autism program.
The state’s refusal to release the records comes as Gov. Tim Walz navigates and manages a sprawling fraud investigation. With less than a year before voters decide whether he should serve a third term, his critics and political opponents are working to make fraud a campaign issue.
Asked for comment, Walz’s office pointed to the governor’s executive order issued in September instructing agencies to intensify efforts to combat fraud.