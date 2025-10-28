News & Politics

Minneapolis teachers union votes to authorize strike

The vote comes after the union and the district have yet to agree on a contract despite months of negotiations.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 28, 2025 at 11:27AM
After three days of voting, 92% of members of the Minneapolis Federation of Educators who cast ballots voted to authorize a strike. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The union representing educators in the Minneapolis Public School District says its members have overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike.

After three days of voting, 92% of members of the Minneapolis Federation of Educators (MFE) who cast ballots voted to authorize a strike as they push for higher pay and smaller class sizes.

Nearly 3,600 members cast ballots over three days, the union said.

That does not mean a strike is imminent, but it clears the way for teachers, educational support professionals (ESPs) and adult educators to walk off the job at a future date.

The move comes after about seven months of stalled talks.

“All we got were delays and dismissals and not solutions from the district,” Marcia Howard, president of MFE’s teacher chapter, said in a video posted online. “This is the last chance to get the contract we need to create a destination district.”

The union’s joint executive board will make a decision about a strike at a later date.

The union would have to give a 10-day notice before members could walk off the job. If that happens, it would be the third strike in the district’s history, including one in 2022.

A mediation session is scheduled for Thursday.

Nearly 30,000 students attend Minneapolis schools.

“Let district leaders know families and educators want to reach a strong agreement before we have to hit the picket lines,” the statement said.

The federation is seeking pay increases of 7% in 2025-26 and 6% in 2026-27 for teachers and other licensed staff members — saying salaries then would mirror those in St. Paul.

Earlier this year, Superintendent Lisa Sayles-Adams pledged to protect class-size limits as part of a 2025-26 school district budget that required board members to fill a $75 million budget gap.

In April 2024, district and union negotiators reached an agreement on a previous contract that gave teachers their highest pay increase in 25 years. That deal expired on June 30.

The district faces a projected shortfall of at least $25 million in 2026-27, according to a school board presentation in June.

Tony Lonetree of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

about the writer

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Minneapolis teachers union votes to authorize strike

card image
Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune

The vote comes after the union and the district have yet to agree on a contract despite months of negotiations.

Minneapolis

Mayoral candidates keep the gloves on during second-to-last debate

card image

Minneapolis

Firefighters race to rescue man badly burned after bucket truck touches Minneapolis power line

card image