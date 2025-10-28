Minneapolis teachers union votes to authorize strike

The union representing educators in the Minneapolis Public School District says its members have overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike.
After three days of voting, 92% of members of the Minneapolis Federation of Educators (MFE) who cast ballots voted to authorize a strike as they push for higher pay and smaller class sizes.
Nearly 3,600 members cast ballots over three days, the union said.
That does not mean a strike is imminent, but it clears the way for teachers, educational support professionals (ESPs) and adult educators to walk off the job at a future date.
The move comes after about seven months of stalled talks.
“All we got were delays and dismissals and not solutions from the district,” Marcia Howard, president of MFE’s teacher chapter, said in a video posted online. “This is the last chance to get the contract we need to create a destination district.”
The union’s joint executive board will make a decision about a strike at a later date.
The union would have to give a 10-day notice before members could walk off the job. If that happens, it would be the third strike in the district’s history, including one in 2022.