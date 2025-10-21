News & Politics

Minneapolis teachers and district meet in final scheduled talks before possible strike vote

After six months of negotiations, the district and teachers union are meeting Tuesday in a mediation session in an effort to avoid plans for a strike.

By Anthony Lonetree

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 21, 2025 at 5:41PM
The Minneapolis Public Schools' John B. Davis Education Service Center, photographed in 2024. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minneapolis teachers and district leaders are meeting Tuesday afternoon in their last scheduled mediation session to either reach a settlement or the union will begin the process of going on strike.

Tuesday’s talks marked the seventh closed-doors session between the district and the union since bargaining began in April — earlier in the process than usual — and carried with it suddenly higher stakes.

Minneapolis Federation of Educators leaders, citing a lack of progress on provisions relating to class sizes, special-education caseloads and pay, said last week that the union would conduct a strike authorization vote beginning Thursday if an agreement was not reached Tuesday.

If the rank-and-file were to then give permission to strike, MFE leaders could call for a walkout to begin in November.

State law requires a 10-day waiting period during which the two sides continue to negotiate.

The two sides are negotiating separate contracts for teachers and for education support professionals (ESPs) — who, for example, assist teachers by working closely with special-education students.

Here’s what the two sides have said:

  • Last week, the district said it recently proposed a “significant investment to reduce class sizes,” but declined to give specifics, citing the confidentiality of the mediation process.
    • The union has argued that the district is exploiting loopholes in contract language governing class-size caps. The ESPs are seeking wage increases and steadier hours. Teachers and other licensed staff members are pursuing pay increases of 7% in 2025-26 and 6% in 2026-27.

      In April 2024, district and union negotiators reached an agreement on a previous contract giving teachers their highest pay increase in 25 years. That deal expired on June 30.

      The district currently faces a projected shortfall of at least $25 million in 2026-27, according to a school board presentation in June.

      about the writer

      Anthony Lonetree

      Reporter

      Anthony Lonetree has been covering St. Paul Public Schools and general K-12 issues for the Star Tribune since 2012-13. He began work in the paper's St. Paul bureau in 1987 and was the City Hall reporter for five years before moving to various education, public safety and suburban beats.

