Five years after controversial plan, Minneapolis schools confront same equity and budget woes

Five years after Minneapolis Public Schools passed a sweeping, controversial overhaul, leaders are now confronting many of the same problems they had sought to tackle — a major deficit, enrollment challenges and persistent achievement gaps.
The unpopular plan passed by Minnesota’s third-largest school district in 2020 notably averted school closures. Instead, leaders shifted magnet schools to the center of the city and created new attendance boundaries in a bid to achieve racial balance, create equal opportunities and cut transportation costs.
In the meantime, busing costs have soared, the number of racially segregated schools has remained essentially unchanged, and many Black and white families left the district in the wake of boundary changes.
Enrollment has recently ticked up, but the extent to which the plan can be credited for that growth remains unclear.
Many parents say division over the plan and its bungled implementation destroyed trust in the district, and emotions are still raw even five years later.
Now, leaders may have to finally face hard decisions about closing and merging schools.
“I believe in what the [plan] was trying to do in bringing more equity to school boundaries and enrollment,” said Erika Brask, an Uptown resident who sent her oldest daughter to Minnetonka schools and her youngest daughter to the FAIR School for Arts, a public magnet school downtown. “But five years in, I’m not sure it accomplished what it set out to do.”
Public school districts across the country are facing budget shortfalls exacerbated by widespread enrollment declines. Urban districts — from San Antonio to San Francisco — have especially had to grapple with such challenges.