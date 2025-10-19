Threat of teacher strike looms in Minneapolis

The countdown is on to a potential teachers strike in Minneapolis.
The union representing teachers and support staff members has set a strike authorization vote for Thursday, Friday and next Monday — pending the outcome of contract talks on Tuesday.
If a deal is not reached and the rank-and-file gives its permission to strike, Minneapolis Federation of Educators (MFE) leaders could call for a walkout to begin in November.
Strike threats have become common in the Minneapolis district — and, until this summer, in the St. Paul school district, too. What is unusual, however, is how early in the school year that a potential strike could occur.
At issue are provisions relating to class sizes, special-education caseloads and pay.
“Our students need real action — enforceable limits on class sizes and caseloads — so educators can give them the attention they deserve,” Marcia Howard, president of MFE’s teacher chapter, said in a release announcing the strike authorization vote.
Minneapolis Public Schools said in a statement it recently pitched a “significant investment to reduce class sizes.” The district said it was unable to speak publicly about details of the offer given the confidentiality required as part of the mediation process, district spokeswoman Donnie Belcher said.
The district and union negotiate separate contracts for teachers and for education support professionals (ESPs), who work closely with students and are seeking wage increases and steadier hours.