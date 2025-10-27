Minneapolis grocery store bounces back after copper thief inflicts ‘massive hit,’ huge loss of food

A new state law went into effect in January intended to curb the surge in theft, by requiring anyone who recycles scrap copper for a profit to first obtain a license, which in turn discourages the sale of illegally acquired materials. In December 2024, a judge denied a request that the law’s implementation be suspended. That ruling came in a lawsuit filed by the Upper Midwest chapter of the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries, Inc. The suit alleges the new law violates the state constitution, is overly broad, lacks criteria for determining who is qualified to receive a license, and would shutter the scrap metal industry in Minnesota.