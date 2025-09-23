Minneapolis City Council candidate to resign from Park Board amid residency questions

Becka Thompson, a Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board member, is planning to resign her seat in a northern district of the city so she can run for a City Council seat in south Minneapolis.
Thompson faces a dilemma. Elected officials must live in the places they represent, according to the Minnesota Constitution. In order to be eligible to run for City Council in Ward 12 — the southeast Minneapolis ward currently represented by Council Member Aurin Chowdhury — Thompson needs to give up her northside Park Board seat and move to Ward 12 at least 30 days before the general election.
As of Monday, Thompson spends four days of the week at her home in north Minneapolis and three days at a residence in the Cooper neighborhood of south Minneapolis, she told the Minnesota Star Tribune. She said she would continue to split her residency this way until next week, when she plans to move to Ward 12 full-time.
This means that Thompson cannot legally hold on to her Park Board seat next week. Short of officially confirming her resignation, Thompson told the Minnesota Star Tribune in a call Monday that she will submit her decision in a letter to Park Board President Cathy Abene later this week.
“I will neither confirm nor deny, but what you’re saying is likely to happen imminently,” Thompson said, acknowledging that in order to stay in the City Council race, she must resign from the Park Board. “And I just was choosing the last legally possible moment for North Siders and just for myself, because I really love being on the Park Board, to be honest. But I do live 50/50, almost, right now in Cooper.”
Residency challenge
Questions about Thompson’s residency have been swirling in the months since she announced her intention to run for the south Minneapolis council seat.
On Saturday, the Star Tribune published its city elections guide, which asks candidates to disclose their home neighborhoods. Thompson claimed Cooper as her neighborhood, which raised eyebrows with some readers. She later clarified that she splits her time between north and south Minneapolis, and the voter guide was corrected to explain that, at the time of publication, Cooper was not Thompson’s primary residence.
The Ward 12 incumbent, Chowdhury, said her campaign is exploring a legal challenge.