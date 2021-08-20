NEW YORK — The Twins have won two of their past 19 games at Yankee Stadium, but will try again tonight as the four-game series continues (6:10 p.m., BSN).

Rookie Charlie Barnes (0-2, 4.91) will seek his first major league victory against Yankees lefthander Nester Cortes (1-1, 2.55).

Miguel Sano is back in Minnesota after the birth of a baby daughter Thursday. He'll have a three-game paternity leave after homering in last night's 7-5 loss.

Reliever Edgar Garcia, sent to St. Paul on Thursday when the Twins recalled two pitchers, is back with the big club to take Sano's place on the roster.

There'll be a lot of attention in St. Paul tonight as Byron Buxton makes a rehab start and Joe Ryan makes his Saints debut.

TWINS LINEUP

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Luis Arraez, 3B

Josh Donaldson, DH

Mitch Garver, C

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Nick Gordon, CF

Willians Astudillo, 1B

Jake Cave, RF

Andrelton Simmons, SS

YANKEES LINEUP

DJ LeMahieu, 2B

Aaron Judge, RF

Joey Gallo, LF

Giancarlo Stanton, DH

Luke Voit, 1B

Rougned Odor, 3B

Gary Sanchez, C

Andrew Velasquez, SS

Brett Gardner, CF