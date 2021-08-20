NEW YORK — You can't blame Rocco Baldelli for trying something different. The Twins' long and ignominious history at Yankee Stadium has stained the franchise for years, so why not enlist some innocents for the challenge?

And so it was on Thursday that three pitchers who were not even on the Twins two months ago, let alone part of the team's 2-17 record (including playoffs) in this park over the past seven years, were handed the ball and an opportunity.

Or maybe Baldelli was just out of options.

Either way, the result was a standard-fare beating, 7-5 to the Yankees, who have won seven consecutive games to charge into the wild-card lead.

With eight pitchers having been used the day before and a rotation already shorthanded by injury and trade, Baldelli pieced together nine innings against baseball's hottest team with nomads and journeymen.

John Gant, who has hoped to escape the bullpen and rejoin a rotation, had two good innings as an audition, then surrendered two doubles and a triple in a four-run third. Danny Coulombe, who hadn't appeared in a Twins loss since Aug. 1, gave up a two-run home run to Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka in the fourth.

And Andrew Albers, almost five years after his last appearance as a Twin, returned for a third stint with the organization that first made him a big-leaguer. The outing evoked — for a while — his record-setting debut in 2013, when he started his career with back-to-back shutouts. Albers this time held New York scoreless for three innings, but his fourth was marred by a Giancarlo Stanton opposite-field fly ball that just reached the seats in the stadium's short right field in the eighth.

Not that the Twins, buoyed by winning four consecutive series, didn't rally. It was just too little — as it almost always is in the Bronx.

Yankees starter Jameson Taillon retired 15 of the first 16 hitters he faced, and the lone exception, Jorge Polanco with a first-inning single, was erased trying to steal. But Jake Cave, a former Yankee farmhand who somehow had never before played in Yankee Stadium, broke the spell in the sixth by reaching out and driving a fastball into the left-field seats, his first home run since April 23.

The wake-up seemed to startle Taillon, who then gave up a single to Andrelton Simmons and back-to-back doubles by Max Kepler and Polanco, the latter extending the second baseman's RBI streak to five consecutive games, one off his career best.

Polanco drove in another run in the eighth, delivering a two-out single off Zach Britton that scored Simmons from second. And Miguel Sano, jubilant over the birth of his daughter Thursday morning, saluted her with a ninth-inning home run that curled around the left-field pole, his 21st of the season.

But with the crowd of 30,019 on its feet, Ryan Jeffers swung through a Chad Green fastball to end yet another frustrating night at Yankee Stadium.