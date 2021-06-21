Gordy Kosfeld's ancient tape recorder remains as well-known in gyms, ballparks and on gridirons within a 50-mile radius of Faribault as Sid Hartman's was in the locker rooms of Twin Cities pro teams and profit-making Gophers entities.

Kosfeld has been the play-by-play voice for decades at KDHL, the Mighty 920, still an energetic AM outlet dedicated to bringing attention to hometown sports in its regional wheelhouse.

Gordy was at Target Field on Friday morning to broadcast Hayfield, located 44 miles south of Faribault, as it took on New York Mills for the Class A title.

The Hayfield Vikings rallied from a four-run deficit for a 7-4 victory, adding a state baseball title to the Class A boys' basketball championship they won early in the spring.

This did nothing to lessen Kosfeld's admiration for the fighting spirit of the Eagles from "the Mills," for he also broadcast their semifinal contest vs. Randolph on Wednesday in St. Cloud.

New York Mills 9, Randolph 8, in 15 innings. It was the longest game by innings in state tournament history, which dates to 1947.

For Kosfeld, it was more than that.

"It was a game for the ages," he said. "I've been calling games for about 40 years and have seen some great comebacks, great finishes … but this game was an amazing roller coaster.

"The grit and determination both teams displayed was amazing. The game for those who participated and witnessed will be talked about for years to come."

That's quite an endorsement, since Gordy's home team was Randolph, located 23 miles to Faribault's northeast, and the previously unbeaten Rockets had a grasp on victory twice in extra innings only to lose in excruciating fashion.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the regulation seven innings. It stayed that way until Randolph's Nathan Weckop, twin to Jacob, lifted a three-run homer over the left field fence in the top of the 12th.

"We were down three runs in the bottom of the 12th, two outs, nobody on, with two strikes on Drey Roberts," said Dustin Geiser, the New York Mills coach. "The odds for winning the game right then were not too good.

"Drey hit a ball to third … I guess it was called an error but it took a wicked hop. Then Brayden Ehnert bounced a single up the middle.

"Cody Barthel then had his firsthit of the season, after missing most of the year because of knee surgery. Cale Rudolph, our 8-hitter, singled to right to make it 4-2."

A Randolph error followed, and then a bases-loaded walk. Four-all, and let's keep playing.

High school pitchers are allowed 115 pitches over a three-day period. Derin Gaudette, the Mills' ace, reached his limit with two outs in the seventh. Jonah Johnson ran out of pitches with one out in the 14th.

This was the point when Randolph was scoring four runs to take an 8-4 lead. Kaven Blonigen's triple was the main blow.

Nathan Weckop had reached 115 after eight, and then brother Jacob ran out of pitches after five innings, as he walked six and struck out seven.

New York Mills, now down four, loaded the bases to start the bottom of the 14th against Joel Gehrke, second baseman, and seldomly used previously as a Randolph pitcher.

Then came Jace Rudolph, New York Mills' No. 9 hitter, and he doubled into the left field corner. Cale Rudolph, running off first, stumbled and fell 15 feet from the plate.

"Cale said his legs cramped," Geiser said. "He popped up and was going to be out, but the relay throw hit him in the back and bounced away. Unbelievable."

Jace Rudolph wound up at third, and he scored the tying run — 8-8 — on a wild pitch. And one inning later, Jace Rudolph singled to drive in Brayden Ehnert and beat the Rockets.

"Our girls' softball team already had won the state title earlier Wednesday," Randolph coach Chris Stanton said. "The boys were fired up to join their classmates and keep winning. There were some tears, yes, at the finish, but I think every player and coach in that game felt great to be part of it."

How great? "This game is a testament as to why you should never die," said Kosfeld, the man at the mike.