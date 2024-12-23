Metro Transit tests new schedule for D Line, aims for more consistent service

Headway is defined as the amount of time between two vehicles on the same route. On the D Line, Metro Transit’s longest route at 18 miles, buses can struggle to remain evenly spaced out. Congestion, traffic signals, crashes, weather or a driver loading a passenger using a wheelchair can result in a bus falling behind schedule. Meanwhile, the bus behind may not encounter those obstacles and catch up to the one in front of it, resulting in two buses arriving at the same stop at the same time.