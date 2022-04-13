Introducing the first wave of winter Star Tribune Metro Athletes of the Year:
- Charlie Crosby, who won four state championships (two individual races, two relays) this winter as part of the dominant Breck-Blake co-op, is the Boys' Swimmer of the Year.
- Reagan Kelly, a state champion individually and as part of her Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka team, is the Gymnast of the Year.
- Hunter Lyden of Stillwater, three times a state champion and this year undefeated at 53-0, is the Wrestler of the Year.
Tap on their names to read more, and come back Thursday for four more Metro Athletes of the Year.
