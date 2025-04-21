Olson: Meet politics opinion columnist Rochelle Olson

Columnists

April 21, 2025 at 11:00AM
"My hope is that my columns explore the intricacies of legislative processes, ethical considerations and the impact of policy decisions on the daily lives of Minnesotans," Rochelle Olson writes. (Steve Karnowski/The Associated Press)

I’m a 25-year of employee of the Minnesota Star Tribune in an entirely new role for the past two months.

In early February, I joined the Opinion pages as a columnist to write about Minnesota politics and government, an area that has been a focus of my work since I moved to St. Paul in 1996 for a job with the Associated Press.

My hope is that my columns explore the intricacies of legislative processes, ethical considerations and the impact of policy decisions on the daily lives of Minnesotans.

If we’ve met, you know I have a healthy disdain for obfuscation and an appreciation for clarity and compassion. I seek to ground my opinions in my extensive reporting to bring nuanced analysis to political developments.

I grew up in Bloomington, graduating from John F. Kennedy High School in 1984. Four years later, I graduated from Hamline University with a degree in French literature.

In the fall of 1987, I studied abroad in Avignon, in the south of France. These were the days before the internet or cheap phone calls, so you know that means I missed seeing our Minnesota Twins winning the World Series.

By fall 1990, I was studying for my master’s degree in journalism at the University of Kansas. I graduated in 1992 so, once again, I was away from home when the Twins won the World Series.

In one of my first stories for the University of Kansas student newspaper, I reported on the newly elected student body president’s previously undisclosed domestic violence arrest. He resigned shortly thereafter. That was the moment I received a personal introduction to the power and responsibilities of watchdog journalism.

I landed my first job with the Associated Press in Kansas City, followed by a brief, formative stint for the news cooperative at the Capitol in Topeka and three years in Charleston, W.Va., before returning to St. Paul with the AP.

The opportunity to work at my hometown paper covering Minneapolis City Hall came in 2000. Since joining the paper, I’ve also covered the Hennepin County District Court, state appellate courts, St. Paul City Hall and Ramsey County government.

Through the decades, I’ve covered countless discussions about building new stadiums and refurbishing arenas for professional sports teams and concerts. I find that coverage area quite fitting given that my first paying job, like many of my friends, was selling concessions at the old Met Stadium in Bloomington. Vivid memories still abound, like the one day when, after punching in with my paper timecard, I encountered Dave Winfield and Graig Nettles strolling through the tunnel, carrying their own bags into the visiting locker room.

Wanting to make sure my eyes didn’t deceive me, I quizzically looked at Winfield and asked, “Are you famous?” (He laughed.)

In my spare time, I dream about moving to Bondi Beach and swimming laps at Icebergs every day. Check out the photo and story I wrote about one trip. I also wrote about the pools of Berlin. I could talk about the meditative, cleansing power of swimming and some of my favorite pools at length. (Icebergs, Piscine Pontoise in Paris and, in the summer, nothing is better than my hometown’s Bloomington Aquatic Center or Highland Park near my longtime St. Paul home in the Fort Road/West Seventh neighborhood.)

When I’m on land, I’m reading about or watching how politics and policy shape our lives. I’m always seeking new ways to bring clarity, insight and levity to the political process.

Every Friday, I write a feature called Cheers and Jeers in which I applaud and criticize a sampling of recent events. I welcome your suggestions for topics, but I can’t promise I’ll use every single one.

I find the political process deeply human and endlessly fascinating. I appreciate politicians who put themselves in the arena to fight for their beliefs even when we disagree. I am especially drawn to thoughtful leaders who are willing to change their minds, admit mistakes and show compassion.

I’m still getting used to my new role, so I hope you’ll join me on the journey. Reach out when you’re moved to do so. My hope is that you will occasionally learn something new from my columns, see the world in a slightly different way or perhaps, occasionally, find yourself entertained.

If you think I’m repeating myself, you’re not entirely wrong. This is my second introductory column since February. In an attempt to avoid the toil of writing again, (it never gets easier), a colleague suggested I enlist ChatGPT’s assistance.

“Rochelle Olson isn’t just another name in the Minnesota journalism scene; she’s a force of nature with a pen. With over three decades of experience, she brings a unique blend of tenacity, wit, and insight to her role as a columnist,” the tool responded.

That seems like a bit much, but I’ll take that description as aspiration. I hope you’ll come along for the ride.

