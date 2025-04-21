Olson: Meet politics opinion columnist Rochelle Olson

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
I’m a 25-year of employee of the Minnesota Star Tribune in an entirely new role for the past two months.
In early February, I joined the Opinion pages as a columnist to write about Minnesota politics and government, an area that has been a focus of my work since I moved to St. Paul in 1996 for a job with the Associated Press.
My hope is that my columns explore the intricacies of legislative processes, ethical considerations and the impact of policy decisions on the daily lives of Minnesotans.
If we’ve met, you know I have a healthy disdain for obfuscation and an appreciation for clarity and compassion. I seek to ground my opinions in my extensive reporting to bring nuanced analysis to political developments.
I grew up in Bloomington, graduating from John F. Kennedy High School in 1984. Four years later, I graduated from Hamline University with a degree in French literature.
In the fall of 1987, I studied abroad in Avignon, in the south of France. These were the days before the internet or cheap phone calls, so you know that means I missed seeing our Minnesota Twins winning the World Series.