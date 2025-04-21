Olson: Meet politics opinion columnist Rochelle Olson

In my spare time, I dream about moving to Bondi Beach and swimming laps at Icebergs every day. Check out the photo and story I wrote about one trip. I also wrote about the pools of Berlin. I could talk about the meditative, cleansing power of swimming and some of my favorite pools at length. (Icebergs, Piscine Pontoise in Paris and, in the summer, nothing is better than my hometown’s Bloomington Aquatic Center or Highland Park near my longtime St. Paul home in the Fort Road/West Seventh neighborhood.)