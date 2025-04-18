Olson’s cheers and jeers: When OLA speaks, it’s best we listen

Jeers to the Minneapolis Police Department for moving to encrypt dispatch channels so that residents and journalists can’t hear scanner audio. A city spokesman claimed a rise in social media and scanner apps to track first responders jeopardizes their safety, but the city didn’t offer specific examples of where public awareness of movements has been a problem. Given recent history, Minneapolis should be more sensitive to the need for public transparency about law enforcement activity. As she often does, Jane Kirtley, a professor of media ethics and law at the University of Minnesota, said it best: “This is one more way to shut off public access to what I would call kind of operational, raw data that can actually be quite revelatory as to whether a police department is doing its job properly.”