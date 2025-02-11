Olson: Please allow me to introduce myself and start sharing opinions

I hope Minnesota Republicans will stop lamenting what the DFL did during the 2023 and 2024 sessions unless they’re similarly willing to criticize the current president’s power grab happening with the enthusiastic support of the narrowly GOP-controlled Congress. If the slim DFL majorities in Minnesota lacked a mandate in 2023 and 2024, then the Republicans in Congress don’t have one now. (Minnesota’s highest-ranking Republican, U.S. House Whip Tom Emmer, is fully on the Trump train, having declared on social media that “America is Back” after he caught a ride to the Super Bowl in New Orleans with the president and his family).