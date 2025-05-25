Medcalf: Thank you, Minnesota readers who reached out, for your support

I knew then that some white people would say sorry to Black people through gestures, donations, declarations, new hires and diversity initiatives after Floyd’s murder. I warned that those shortsighted efforts would not last. For too many, it was all rooted in emotion instead of ethics. I felt then that any change would require real dialogue and real transformation — not only of policy but of morality. But you can’t force a person to search their soul. You can, however, use connection and conversation to encourage self-examination.