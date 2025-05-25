Medcalf: Thank you, Minnesota readers who reached out, for your support

When I wrote about possibly ending this column and allowing someone else to write it, my 42nd birthday was approaching.
Each year I feel more grateful to be alive and to be surrounded by all of these loving folks in my world. I have more blessings than burdens. But that’s not the reality for everyone.
The online negative reactions to my May column on Gianna Floyd, George Floyd’s 11-year-old daughter who has received love and hate since her father’s murder, made me feel like none of this was worth my peace — or hers. I had tried to shine a light on the plight of an innocent child and felt like I’d perhaps subjected her to even more vitriol by writing that column.
Nearly five years after I had returned to the Strib in a part-time role to write this column, feeling discouraged, I was ready to move on.
And then, a note came from a friend.
“Just read your piece,” the note said. “If you need to bow out for your own self preservation … do that, never look back. If you have it in you to stay, there are more of us that want to read than don’t. I know there are. I love you.”
That note from my homie Jana Shortal, the KARE-11 reporter and host of “Breaking the News,” was not uncommon. Shortal has always offered encouraging words throughout my time in this space. And the note reminded me that this column is not just an opportunity to leave my little mark on the world, but it’s also my connection to a broader community.
It wasn’t just Jana.