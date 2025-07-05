Medcalf: Gens X and Z take radically different approaches to family ties

“You turned out good.”
That’s what an older relative of mine told me when she saw me at my parents’ 50th anniversary celebration last weekend in Milwaukee.
Maybe she had her doubts at one point? In my youth, every parent-teacher conference began with praise and ended with, “But if he could just cut down on the chit-chat … ” Perhaps that relative figured that the talkative, energetic kid she once knew would have followed a different path. But she seemed pleased with the result thus far when I saw her for the first time in years at the party.
Yet, her words also offered a sobering reminder: My daughters may never know what it’s like for their eldest family members to watch them grow up, at least not in the way that I experienced that joy in childhood, because we do not live near them.
In Minnesota, I’ve achieved my greatest goals. I graduated from college here. I scored a pair of dream jobs. And I’ve raised my three daughters here. I’ve also met some of my greatest friends and had the most amazing experiences of my life in this state. Minnesota, 24 years after I left Milwaukee to attend Minnesota State University in Mankato and never looked back, is my home now.
But a trip back to Milwaukee, my hometown, also compelled me to mourn what I’d lost. Like the abundance of transplants who live in this community, I’ve also affected my children’s opportunity to form a stronger bond with their extended family members — a bond that bolstered my identity and my understanding of my heritage.
As my relatives all sprinkled into the building for the anniversary celebration over the weekend, I remembered all of those moments with cherished family members that had altered my life.
My Aunt Marva would let my cousin Walter and I watch Eddie Murphy’s standup videos during sleepovers. My parents still don’t know. She would bake a loaf of banana bread and we’d sit on a sofa bed well past midnight, munching and reciting lines that no 10-year-olds had any business repeating. Again, don’t tell my parents.