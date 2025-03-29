Medcalf: Life Time’s plans to close Minneapolis, Edina courts deserve pushback

When Life Time announced this week that it will close the court in its downtown Minneapolis location and replace it with training space, I could empathize with the backlash.
“Basketball is more than just a recreational option at this location — it is a vital part of the club’s identity and a key reason many of us became (and remain) Life Time members,” Jared Hanks wrote in a letter to Life Time general manager Brian Opatz as part of a petition to keep the court. “On any given day, you will find parents training their children, organized 5-on-5 competitive runs, and members of all ages using the court to stay active, build relationships, and find community in the heart of downtown.”
When I first moved to Minneapolis to intern at the Star Tribune, I lived near Elliot Park. With few contacts in the city at the time, I would go to the park after work and on the weekends to play basketball with a diverse collection of folks.
As a 20-something new to the city, the court at Elliot Park was also an important source of community for me. The people I played ball with didn’t become my best friends, but they represented organic connection. I needed that — as so many men do.
That became a constant theme in my life. In every new community, I found a gym and a group of hoopers I would see at courts around the Twin Cities, mostly on the weekends. That Saturday morning small talk between games was vital, especially as work, kids, my own personal ambitions and relationships evolved. The basketball court offered peace. For two hours, we could breathe again.
Of course, those games had their imperfections. Sometimes, adrenaline would rise and pushing and shoving would commence. During one game, a young man who’d been furious about a foul call and had prepared to fight an opposing player stormed off the court. I grabbed him and told him that I thought he’d made a mistake in his approach. He’d lost his cool. It happens.
But he also realized he was surrounded by people who cared about him and knew that life was bigger than a foul call in a pickup basketball game. The conflict-resolution lessons I received on a basketball court as a kid influenced my upbringing, and the social component, even as I got older, was still important, too.
That petition to preserve the Life Time court in Minneapolis — there is a similar situation in Edina — acknowledges the court as a platform that allows people to meet and convene and bond. Those people will struggle to find an alternative once the court is removed, the petition says.