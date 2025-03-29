Medcalf: Life Time’s plans to close Minneapolis, Edina courts deserve pushback

During the first game, a lanky young guy went up for a shot and I leaped into the air — yes, I was just a few inches off the ground, but it felt good — to contest his shot. When I didn’t see the ball go toward the rim, I figured I’d blocked it. Instead, he’d pump-faked on the shot and scored, embarrassing me along the way. He gave me a pat on the back as I told him that I, too, once had young knees, which is definitely something that an “Unc” would say.