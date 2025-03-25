Life Time members petition to save downtown club’s basketball court, a former Wolves practice site

In the basement of the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis sits one of two remaining NBA-regulation basketball courts that used to regularly host Timberwolves and Lynx practice games.
Minnesota’s professional basketball teams moved into new, state-of-the-art facilities across the street in Mayo Clinic Square about 10 years ago. But the old court, owned and managed by Chanhassen-based Life Time, still hosts famous hoopers, according to regular courtgoers, and maintains the allure of a rarefied atmosphere.
At least for now.
Earlier this month, signs went up around the gym saying the space would be off-limits for a competition. Then a few days later, longtime Life Time members were disappointed to learn via email the basketball court would be closed again.
Because of the fitness club’s decision to replace basketball courts with pickleball in some locations, and what the members have heard from Life Time employees, regular users believe the storied basketball court may be replaced with a CrossFit-style workout area in the coming weeks.
An online petition launched Sunday calls on CEO Bahram Akradi to reverse any plans that would cut the basketball court from the downtown Minneapolis gym.
A Life Time spokeswoman did not address the Minnesota Star Tribune’s questions about whether the space would continue to serve as a basketball court.
She said in an email that the downtown club had temporarily closed the space “as we were piloting a new competitive format as part of our ongoing program innovation.” She said the court reopened “for business as usual” on March 17. She did not respond to follow-up emails last week or a voicemail Tuesday morning seeking clarity on the future of the basketball court.