Life Time members petition to save downtown club’s basketball court, a former Wolves practice site

The NBA-regulation court in the Target Center’s basement used to host practice games for the Timberwolves and Lynx. Life Time is mum on the court’s future.

By Bill Lukitsch

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 25, 2025 at 7:05PM
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kevin Garnett pauses on a photographer's backdrop on Oct. 3, 2003, while having his photo taken at the practice facility at the Target Center. (Judy Griesedieck/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

In the basement of the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis sits one of two remaining NBA-regulation basketball courts that used to regularly host Timberwolves and Lynx practice games.

Minnesota’s professional basketball teams moved into new, state-of-the-art facilities across the street in Mayo Clinic Square about 10 years ago. But the old court, owned and managed by Chanhassen-based Life Time, still hosts famous hoopers, according to regular courtgoers, and maintains the allure of a rarefied atmosphere.

At least for now.

Earlier this month, signs went up around the gym saying the space would be off-limits for a competition. Then a few days later, longtime Life Time members were disappointed to learn via email the basketball court would be closed again.

Because of the fitness club’s decision to replace basketball courts with pickleball in some locations, and what the members have heard from Life Time employees, regular users believe the storied basketball court may be replaced with a CrossFit-style workout area in the coming weeks.

An online petition launched Sunday calls on CEO Bahram Akradi to reverse any plans that would cut the basketball court from the downtown Minneapolis gym.

A Life Time spokeswoman did not address the Minnesota Star Tribune’s questions about whether the space would continue to serve as a basketball court.

She said in an email that the downtown club had temporarily closed the space “as we were piloting a new competitive format as part of our ongoing program innovation.” She said the court reopened “for business as usual” on March 17. She did not respond to follow-up emails last week or a voicemail Tuesday morning seeking clarity on the future of the basketball court.

Jared Hanks, an eight-year Life Time member who started the online petition and penned an open letter to Life Time’s chief executive, said the situation has been confusing and frustrating. He said he heard from employees, including the fitness club’s general manager, that the court would be closed for good in about a month.

Hanks pays about $500 per month for his membership package. Along with a breadth of amenities available for members of the luxury athletic club, Hanks pays for downtown coworking space through one of the company’s newer initiatives called Life Time Work.

“I have the highest-level membership that one can get at Life Time, and I love it,” Hanks told the Star Tribune on Monday, as he prepared to film a testimonial for the athletic club later in the day. “And I pay for it because I love all the amenities, whether it’s the spa that they have there, the steam room and sauna in the executive locker room.”

The downtown fitness club has seen some transformation in recent years as the publicly owned Life Time embraces its identity as luxury athletic club.

Life Time now offers spa and health clinic services like IV drips and hyperbaric oxygen chambers in its downtown club through a spa and health clinic called Miora. On-site health care professionals offer blood draws to analyze hormones, thyroid health and the immune system. Also available are hormone and peptide therapy such as the GLP-1 drugs that have become a popular weight-loss aid.

The basketball gym is the most important part for Hanks. He trains there himself and brings along his 9-year-old son and his teammates. The court’s status as practice spot of basketball legends provides his son bragging rights at school.

Hanks also wonders about the message Life Time would send in getting rid of the second basketball court over recent years at the downtown club.

“These are young, primarily Black and brown people that use the space. And you know, and you want to bring in pickleball demographic, which is not that. And then you want to bring in CrossFit demographic, which is certainly not that. And what about the rest of us that have been paying for years?”

After playing basketball overseas, Adam Kado returned home and joined the downtown Life Time Club in 2015. It was an easy decision to become a member, Kado said, seeing the facilities built for Timberwolves greats like Kevin Garnett and Stephon Marbury to play on.

Today, Kado is a coach working with up-and-coming basketball youth in the Twin Cities area. He said the court is a unique place because of its overall quality, access to workout equipment and central location downtown.

Among the local players Kado has worked with are high-preforming college players in the NCAA Dain Dainja of the University of Memphis, J’Vonne Hadley of University of Louisville and Terrance Brown of Fairleigh Dickinson. He said getting rid of the court is “like changing the culture of basketball in downtown Minneapolis and Minnesota overall.”

“A lot of players throughout the metro area have always used it as a resource,” Kado said. “It affects the fabric of the basketball community. It’s below the Target Center, where the Timberwolves and Lynx play. And for a lot of (basketball) camps, there’s not a lot of gyms, especially not a lot of nice gyms, and that’s one that’s very conveniently located.”

Bill Lukitsch

Reporter

Bill Lukitsch is a business reporter for the Star Tribune.

