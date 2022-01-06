USA Hockey hasn't yet revealed its men's roster for the Beijing Olympics, but the team already has a Minnesota connection. Two head coaches at state universities — Mike Hastings of Minnesota State Mankato and Brett Larson of St. Cloud State — were named Thursday as assistant coaches for the U.S. men's hockey team at next month's Winter Games.

Both men will coach at the Olympics for the first time. Last month, former New York Rangers and Boston University coach David Quinn was named the Olympic head coach as USA Hockey shifted gears in the wake of the NHL's withdrawal from the Winter Games. The U.S. men's team was set to be composed of NHL players and coaches until the league pulled out of the Olympics because of concerns about COVID-19.

The U.S. team now will be made up of players from European leagues, the American Hockey League and colleges. The roster is expected to be announced in the coming days.

Hastings is in his 10th season as the Mavericks' head coach. He guided the team to the NCAA men's Frozen Four last season in its sixth NCAA tournament appearance. A St. Cloud State graduate, Hastings has a long record of success in college and junior hockey and has coached USA Hockey junior teams on six occasions, including a stint as head coach of the 2019 team that won the silver medal at the world junior championships.

Larson also has coached USA Hockey junior teams, serving as head coach of the squad that won the 2012 World Junior A Challenge. A Duluth native who played hockey at Minnesota Duluth, he is in his fourth season at St. Cloud State. During his time with the Huskies, Larson has led the team to two NCAA tournament appearances, including a runner-up finish in last season's Frozen Four.

Scott Young, David Lassonde and Alex Dawes also were named to the coaching staff Thursday.

The U.S. roster will be chosen by general manager John Vanbiesbrouck and Quinn.