A young man was fatally shot in his vehicle Sunday night in the heart of Uptown by a would-be robber, authorities said.

No arrests have been announced in what is the city’s 74th homicide of the year.

The killing is part of the city’s chronic surge in violent crime, particularly shootings, since the May 25 death of George Floyd in police custody and the civil unrest that followed.

According to police:

Officers responded at 8 p.m. to the shooting at S. Bryant Avenue and W. Lake Street, where a man in his late teens had been shot. They provided emergency medical treatment before he was taken by ambulance to HCMC, where he died several hours later. His identity has yet to be released.

The victim and another person were in a car earlier in the evening near S. Lagoon and Fremont avenues, about a third of a mile from where police first found him, when a suspect got in the back seat with the intent of robbing the occupants.

“During the course of this encounter, a shot was fired striking the victim,” a police statement read.

The gunman ran from the scene, and the driver left as well before stopping at Lake and Bryant to notify police.

Citizens fed up with crime have been flooding social media to warn their neighbors, encouraging one another to arm themselves or, at the very least, to buy security cameras and small GPS trackers for their keys.

Steve Taylor, facilitator of the popular Uptown Crime Facebook page, is working to develop a registry of local victims, many who say they feel abandoned by elected leaders and fear an officer shortage has emboldened criminals.

“[The City] Council wants to blame the police. Police want to blame the council,” Taylor said. “No one wants to take responsibility.”

Also Sunday, City Council President Lisa Bender, who represents Uptown and other areas of the city, announced that she will not seek a third term.

Bender, who along with others on the council have been under increasing scrutiny for their leadership on public safety issues, said she made up her mind well before Floyd’s death and the sharp climb in crime that followed.

Anyone with information about Sunday night’s shooting is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous and could lead to a reward if someone is arrested and convicted.

Staff writer Liz Sawyer contributed to this report.