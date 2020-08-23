Authorities have identified a man who died six days after being struck by a vehicle in St. Peter, Minn.

Ivan H. Schultz, 73, of St. Peter, was hit on about noon on July 23 while crossing the street in the 200 block of Broadway Avenue and died on July 29 at HCMC, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday.

The 71-year-old driver told police he did not see Schultz before the collision, according to KEYC-TV in Mankato.