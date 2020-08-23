Authorities have identified a man who died six days after being struck by a vehicle in St. Peter, Minn.
Ivan H. Schultz, 73, of St. Peter, was hit on about noon on July 23 while crossing the street in the 200 block of Broadway Avenue and died on July 29 at HCMC, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday.
The 71-year-old driver told police he did not see Schultz before the collision, according to KEYC-TV in Mankato.
Authorities ID woman who drowned in St. Louis Park pool
Her death has been ruled accidental.
Some Black women activists feeling left out of BLM movement
After spending time in Minneapolis watching protests unfold after the death of George Floyd, Annia Leonard returned to Milwaukee prepared to join similar marches in the city.
Minneapolis seeks Pay As You Save energy efficiency program
The city of Minneapolis is seeking permission to launch what would be one of the nation's largest on-bill financing programs for energy efficiency.
Minnesota briefs: White Earth Nation voters legalize medical marijuana
White Earth Nation voters approved a measure last week to legalize the production, regulation and distribution of medical marijuana within the northwestern Minnesota reservation. The…