The last bite: U.K. bans ‘less healthy’ food ads. Could MAHA do the same in U.S.?

Imagine a world without TV or social media ads showing chips, sugary soda, fast food or breakfast cereal.
Great Britain is about to enter such a world.
Starting in January, the U.K. will ban online ads and TV adverts (as the Brits call them) for “less healthy” foods during daylight hours. The country’s Department of Health and Social Care expects the ban could prevent 20,000 cases of child obesity per year.
In the U.S., such a move could devastate big food companies, which spend billions annually on advertisements for less-than-healthy food choices.
“Food marketing negatively affects children’s and teens’ diets and health,” according to the Rudd Center for Food Policy and Health at the University of Connecticut. “It increases calories consumed, preferences for unhealthy product categories and perceptions of product healthfulness.”
A recent study found children are routinely see junk-food marketing on YouTube that blurs the line between advertising and entertainment.
“Additional policies are needed to protect children from unhealthy food marketing in digital media that they commonly view,” the study concluded.