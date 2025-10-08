Small change: Kwik Trip is phasing out the penny

Kwik Trip customers can save that lucky penny — they won’t need it at their next stop.
The La Crosse, Wis.-based chain has become the first major convenience store in the country to begin phasing out the use of the penny. It will instead round cash purchases down to the nearest 5 cents, according to a company news release.
The move follows a directive from President Donald Trump earlier this year ordering the Treasury Department to stop minting pennies, citing their nearly 4-cent production cost.
Kwik Trip says the move has created a shortage of pennies across its stores. As a result, the company plans to remain penny-free until a “permanent legislative solution” is in place.
“At Kwik Trip, we’re committed to making everyday transactions simple and fair,” said Scott Zietlow, CEO and president, in a written statement. “This change reflects our ongoing focus on guest experience. We apologize for any confusion this may create for our guests.”
The change will affect about 17% of the 12 million weekly Kwik Trip customers who use cash. Customers who opt for credit or debit cards can still expect to pay the exact amount on the bill.
Kwik Trip is one of the largest convenience store chains in the Midwest, with about 900 locations across six states, including more than 200 in Minnesota.
Just this week, it was ranked the top convenience store in the country, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index.