To commemorate its 25th season, the WNBA announced its "W25'' Sunday, a list of the 25 greatest and most influential players in league history.

Not surprisingly, the Lynx were well-represented.

Lynx center and MVP candidate Sylvia Fowles was one of 10 active players named to the team. Other ex-Lynx players on the list are Lindsay Whalen, Maya Moore, Seimone Augustus and Katie Smith.

"Throughout this season, the WNBA and our fans are celebrating the impact the WNBA has made on sports and society over a quarter century,'' league commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement released by the league. I can think of no better way to honor those responsible for that impact than by unveiling the members of this prestigious group.''

Whalen, Moore and Augustus were all members of the Lynx's four title teams, in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017. Fowles was part of the final two titles, earning WNBA finals MVP in both 2015 and 2017.

Smith, a current Lynx assistant coach, played the first six seasons of her 15-year career with the Lynx. She won titles with the Detroit Shock in 2006 and 2008 and was finals MVP in 2008.

The other current players named to the list included Sue Bird, Tina Charles, Elena Delle Donne, Brittney Griner, Angel McCoughtry, Nneka Ogwumike, Candace Parker, Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi.

The other retired players named were Swin Cash, Tamika Catchings, Cynthia Cooper, Yolanda Griffith, Becky Hammon, Lauren Jackson, Lisa Leslie, Ticha Penicheiro, Cappie Pondexter, Sheryl Swoopes and Tina Thompson.

The 25 players were chosen from a list of 72 nominees.