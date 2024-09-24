Despite Game 1 victory, Lynx realize their defense has to improve dramatically

The Mercury turned 10 Lynx turnovers into 17 points. And Phoenix guard Natasha Cloud was electric, scoring 33 points and adding 10 assists. She was 14-for-23, going 5-for-7 at the rim, 5-for-8 from mid-range and 4-for-8 on threes. One of those misses at the rim came in the closing seconds, when she was blocked from behind by Lynx center Alanna Smith, which led to Bridget Carleton’s game-clinching three-pointer at the other end.