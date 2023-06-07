NEW YORK — The WNBA game between the Lynx and the New York Liberty, scheduled for Barclays Center in Brooklyn tonight, was postponed.

The New York City area has major air quality issues following wildfires in Canada. The area was placed under an Air Quality Health Advisory — meaning everyone should stay indoors — until Thursday morning.

No reschedule date was set. The Lynx have a home game Friday against Indiana, where the team will celebrate the top 25 players in team history. The Liberty plays in Atlanta on Friday.

The Associated Press reports that intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the northeastern U.S. in a smoky haze, turning the air a yellowish gray and prompting warnings for people to stay inside and keep windows closed.

The effects of hundreds of wildfires burning across Quebec all the way to western provinces could be felt on Wednesday as far as North Carolina to the south and Ohio to the west, blotting out skylines and irritating throats. Conditions were especially hazardous in parts of central New York, where the airborne soot was at hazardous levels.