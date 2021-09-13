Crystal Dangerfield's second season hasn't always been easy.

The reigning WNBA rookie of the year, the Lynx's go-to player in the fourth quarter in the bubble last season, Dangerfield came to Minnesota this year to see her role changed.

Some new teammates. Just a few games in, a move from the starting lineup to the bench, back to starting while Layshia Clarendon recovers from a leg injury. There were nights when Dangerfield struggled.

Not Sunday.

Call it a flashback. With the Lynx down two points entering the final 10 minutes, Dangerfield scored nine of her 11 points in the fourth quarter as the Lynx beat Indiana 90-80 in their regular season finale at Target Center.

"It was a do-or-die situation,'' Dangerfield said. "We didn't want to lose this game. It was desperation, almost.''

With the game tied at 78 after Teaira McCowan scored for Indiana with 4:31 left, the Lynx finished the game on a 12-2 run, with Dangerfield scoring six and the Lynx holding the Fever to 1-for-9 shooting and two turnovers.

It pushed the Lynx (20-10) into a tied with Seattle pending the Storm's game with Los Angeles on Sunday night, and a full-game ahead of fifth-place Phoenix with two more games to play.

The win — the ninth straight at home — gave the Lynx a 13-3 home record.

"We had to respond,'' Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said.

The Lynx used a 20-5 run from the first quarter into the second to take a 16-point lead.

From then until the end of the third quarter — with Kelsey Mitchell (25 points) breaking ankles with her crossover — Indiana outscored the Lynx 49-31 to take a two-point lead into the fourth.

"We were disappointed in the third quarter,'' Reeve said. "They were more aggressive than us.''

That changed. In a game in which all 10 starters scored in double figures, it was the Lynx starters — all of whom were on the court to start the fourth — who got it done. All five scored four or more points in the final 10 minutes, with Napheesa Collier (22 points) scoring seven.

"I think it shows the resilience of our team,'' Collier said. "I'm proud of how we came back in the fourth.''

Down two, Aerial Powers (17 points) soared high for a rebound of Sylvia Fowles' miss, which led to a Dangerfield three that put the Lynx up a point with 5:55 left. A minute later, down one, Kayla McBride (12 points) hit a three, only to have McCowan tie it.

From then on, all Lynx: Fouled, Collier hit two free throws at 4:20. After a Fever miss, Dangerfield hit a mid-range jumper. After a Fever turnover, Fowles (18 points, eight rebounds, two steals and three blocks) made two free throws at 2:37 for a six-point lead.

Victoria Vivians scored at the other end, but Dangerfield scored the next four points, including two free throws — the Lynx were 13-for-14 on free throws in the fourth quarter — with 47.8 seconds left to ice the game.

McCowan scored 17 points with eight boards and four blocks. Mitchell got her points going 10-for-19 overall and making five of seven threes.

But, down the stretch, the Lynx finally slowed the Fever down. Thanks in large part to Dangerfield. "Lucky for us, we got to see the rookie of the year Crystal Dangerfield,'' Reeve said.

At just the right time.

"It's all about being a pro,'' she said of her changed role. "If you can't handle that, you can't be in this league.''