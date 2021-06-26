In an epic battle between two great centers, it was Sylvia Fowles who won Friday's game against the second-place Las Vegas Aces at Target Center.

The final: Minnesota 90, Las Vegas 89 in overtime.

Fowles scored with 1:24 left to put the Lynx up three. Then, as time was winding down, after Layshia Clarendon had missed a shot with 3.4 seconds left in overtime, Fowles got the offensive rebound to seal the victory.

It was a big one. After an 0-4 start to the season, the Lynx (7-7) have reached .500 by defeating an Aces team that entered the game having won five straight.

What a battle of frontcourts.

Fowles had 30 points, 14 rebounds, four blocks and four steals. Napheesa Collier (23 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, four steals) came two assists from the first triple-double in team history.

The aces? A'ja Wilson had 28 points and 14 boards and center Liz Cambage had 18 points and 20 rebounds.

The difference? Layshia Clarendon scored 20 points with seven assists. They and Fowles combined to score all eight overtime points for the Lynx.

But it wasn't easy after the Aces (10-4) ended regulation on a 9-0 run.

After Fowles scored, the Aces answered with 1:06 left. But there were no more points scored in the final 66 seconds.

Friday at Target Center, the gaudy numbers belonged to Napheesa Collier and Sylvia Fowles. Gaudy, amazing.

But the game belonged to Layshia Clarendon.

After the Lynx blew a nine-point lead by going scoreless over the final 3:11 of the fourth quarter,

The Lynx started strong. Down a point early in the first quarter, four Lynx players scored in a 10-0 run that put them up 18-9 on Damiris Dantas' fall-away in the lane with 5:10 left in the quarter.

And then the Aces roared back. Wilson, who had 11 points in the quarter, led Las Vegas on a 17-8 run to end the quarter, pulling even at 26 on Dearica Hamby's layup near the quarter buzzer.

The second quarter followed much of the same script.

Down 31-28 early in the second quarter, Fowles and Clarendon scored four points each and Kayla McBride hit a three-pointer in a 10-2 run that put Minnesota up 38-33. But again, the Aces answered, this time with a 7-0 run to retake the lead.

From then on it was back-and-forth. Collier's basket with 1:31 left in the half tied the game at 44, but the Aces scored the final four points of the half to go up 48-44, enjoying an 8-0 edge on second-chance points and a 13-8 edge on points off turnovers.

In the third quarter the order was reversed, at least to start.

This time it was the Aces who struck first, opening the third quarter on a 6-2 run that put them up eight points, 54-46, on the second of back-to-back baskets by Young.

The Lynx responded with an 8-0 run to tie it, a run that included a three-point play by Fowles at one end and a block of Cambage at the other. Moments later, after being called for an offensive foul, Cambage was whistled for a technical, and McBride's free throw tied the game at 54 with 5:14 left in the quarter. That run was extended to 14-2, with Damiris Dantas' put back of a Collier miss putting the Lynx up 60-56.

That lead was cut to one before the Lynx put on a 9-4 run to end the quarter, with Collier scoring seven of them.

Then the Lynx scored the first two baskets of the fourth quarter to go up 10.

They were still up by nine when Clarendon scored on a layup with 3:11 left. But the Lynx didn't score in regulation again.