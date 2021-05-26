Michael Pineda is on the mound as the Twins try to complete a three-game sweep of the Orioles today at noon (BSN).

But utility man Luis Arraez, who suffered a shoulder injury on Saturday in Cleveland when he slid headfirst into second base, was placed on the 10-day injured list.

Pineda (2-2, 2.79 ERA) comes off the IL list to face Orioles righthander Jorge Lopez (1-5, 6.00). Pineda had a cyst removed from his thigh two weeks ago.

Rob Refsnyder led the Twins to a 7-4 victory on Tuesday night with two doubles and a home run. He's another of the minor league call-ups who have been impressive, as Patrick Reusse wrote this morning.

Arraez, who didn't play in the first two games of the series, is hitting .277 with a .358 on-base percentage.

Nelson Cruz (wrist) is back in the Twins lineup. Josh Donaldson gets the day off, and Miguel Sano will play third base. Max Kepler (groin) returns to the outfield and will lead off.

ORIOLES LINEUP

Cedric Mullins, CF

Freddy Galvis, SS

Trey Mancini, 1B

Anthony Santander, DH

DJ Stewart, RF

Maikel Franco, 3B

Stevie Wilkerson, LF

Pat Valaika, 2B

Chance Sisco, C

TWINS LINEUP

Max Kepler, RF

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Nelson Cruz, DH

Alex Kirilloff, 1B

Miguel Sano, 3B

Trevor Larnach, LF

Willians Astudillo, C

Rob Refsnyder, CF

Andrelton Simmons, SS