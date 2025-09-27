Rise in long-term unemployment a worrisome trend

Scholarly research and experience confirm that the longer you’re out of work, the harder it becomes to get a job. The job-finding rate can decline by some 50% within eight months of unemployment. Other studies find the long-term unemployed are up to 45% less likely to receive interview invitations compared to recently unemployed or currently employed with similar qualifications. Employers look unfavorably at the long-term unemployed for a variety of reasons, but no matter what, being without work for months takes a financial and mental toll.