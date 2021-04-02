The boys' semifinals are at the Xcel Energy Center with the Class 1A games starting at 11 a.m. and Class 2A on the ice at 6 p.m.
Today's schedule:
East Grand Forks vs. Gentry Academy, 11 a.m.
Dodge County vs. Little Falls, 30 minutes following
Wayzata vs. Lakeville South, 6 p.m.
Eden Prairie vs. Maple Grove, 30 minutes following
If the video doesn't appear on your device, tap here.
