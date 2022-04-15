OK, which of you did it? Confess. I know you're squirming right now, because you know you're the one who ruined spring.

You put away the snowblower too early.

Note: At the time of this writing, the Weather Service was predicting a torrential rainstorm, changing to typhoons, followed by hail the size of bowling balls and 16 feet of snow. We have become inured to these apocalyptic predictions and tend to take them with a grain of salt, especially when the hail turns out to be the size of a grain of salt.

But if we do get hit, and the city looks like January, it'll be the fault of everyone who decided it was safe to put away the snowblower.

First, of course, you have to prepare the snowblower for its hibernation. A snowblower engine can be a touchy, colicky thing. According to my owner's manual, I must constantly anoint its innards with new gasoline, preferably obtained at the refinery to ensure peak freshness; any elderly gas will cause its delicate system to gunk up, and then you will have to disassemble the entire engine and scrub all the parts with a small metal brush. This often leads to a process called "buying another one."

Or, you could do what my last engine-repair guy did: Spray the motor with gas and set it on fire. That got the engine running again, although it might have been out of sheer terror.

Anyway. I was going to put my snowblower away, but a few storms ago it started gargling tar, choked and died. Fresh fuel didn't work. The oil was so fresh you could hear a dinosaur weep if you put your ear to the container. A can of the engine-reviving stuff didn't work; it was like pouring coffee down a corpse's throat.

But I still had to drain it before I put it away, and that's like milking a cow by picking it up, turning it over and aiming the teat-stream at a bucket.

This I put off until the weekend. Then the weekend came, and I remembered that man was supposed to rest from his labors, so I decided to do it on Monday. But on Monday, I set myself some other domestic task — I think it was "getting the mail" — and so it didn't get done. I got used to the sight of the snowblower in the garage by the door, like a faithful dog ready to go on the hunt.

Something in the back of my head said I was tempting the cruel gods of April if I put it away too soon. Something in the front of my head said not to use this excuse to my wife if she asked, especially because I had blamed the capricious gods of March for not fixing the leaky toilet.

But one of you put your snowblower away, full of spring hubris. No, that's not a brand of gas stabilizer; I mean the person was confident that spring was here, and the implements of winter should be put away.

I understand. We want to put it away. We want the world to flower and bloom, for the rapacious roar of the blower to be replaced by the diffident yawn of the mower. We want the tulips to rise and the trees to bud. Perhaps it wasn't one of you, but all of us. We forget, as we always do. We never learn. Only a fool believes anything April says.