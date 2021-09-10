Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps:Apple Podcasts|Spotify|Google Podcasts

After a 2020 football season that started late and ended early and suddenly, Star Tribune reporters Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque are celebrating a simple matter: normalcy. The season's start? As usual. The playoff schedule? It its regular space. Prep Bowl? Right where tradition insists. They talked about that and the games, too, in the season's first episode of Talking Preps.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Follow us on Twitter@JimPaulsenand@David_LaVaque